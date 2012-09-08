Finance Startup, ErrorsAndOmissionsInsuranceQuotes.com Partners With Leading Insurance Companies

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2012 -- ErrorsandOmissionsQuotes.com, portal for niche market error and omissions insurance launched this week.



The company provides insurance to business professionals for uncalculated losses that may occur during their business cycle. The company has targeted a fairly new market and aims to builds awareness for growth. In line with this the website has detailed information about e&o insurance and its various types applicable for all industry businesses.



The website features an integrated application that gives quotes to users from various local insurance providers according to their zip-code. When asked about the company Ms. Kellie Davis, spokesperson of Errors and Omissions said "Errors and Omissions Insurance Quotes provides its customer with a chance to fix their mistakes and avert probable business-cum-financial threats." He also added "Our webpage http://errorsandomissionsinsurancequotes.com provides customers quotes from some of the best E&O insurance providers for our customers to compare and choose the one that suits them the best."



The company also provides liability insurance for investors and buyers to prevent loss. When asked about how this kind of insurance works he replied "Every profession carries a risk of loss due to some uncalculated causes. But E & O insurance pulls you from the financial debts without having you to bear any financial harassment from the customer you served. In addition, our leading legal experts who specialize in such cases consult the businesses in the event of need. This helps keep their view more focused on development rather than the fear of loss."



An individual study conducted by Association of Business across leading professions in US has concluded that Professional who are constantly under the fear of loss tend to have slower growth and lagging results. The study also states that at least 70% of professionals and entrepreneurs incur untold or uncalculated losses during the initial stage of their business. The study also finds that many professionals and entrepreneurs are now realizing this and upgrading their insurance with E&O coverage for more financial security.



Errors And Omissions Insurance Quotes Inc is an Insurance startup based out of San Francisco, CA. Specializing in Errors and Omissions insurance, the company has clientele consisting of businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs who need assistance during losses or those who foresee such risks.



