FinanceMyHouse.net Offers Bridging Loans at 100% LTV, Provides Loans Up to £10 Million

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Finance My House, a U.K. company dedicated in providing bridging loans, is now offering loans at 100% LTV with a limit of up to £10 million. Bridging loans has become a popular capital raising strategy for many investors and businesses due to their fairly quick approval. Many families that buy a new home and sell their old one have also found bridging loans favorable. With majority of the banks being reluctant to offer credit and grant approval after prolonged periods of time, many people are now looking towards a more convenient option of availing bridging loans.



The company’s website FinanceMyHouse.net also has various informative articles that clarify what bridging loans actually are and how they work. Examples of when bridging loans are suitable are also given in the article. According to the company the most common use of bridging loans is when a family decides to purchase a new property while selling the old one. Since a complete payment on the previous house is required to buy the new one, a bridging loan can act as the cover. Another popular use is when there is an expansion of a business or corporation, the bridging loan can be availed by other property acting as collateral and hence providing the capital required for the expansion.



Due to the high loan amounts bridging loans offer, the duration of the payment of these loans is comparatively less ranging from 1 to 18 months. The repayment is of two types open and closed. In a closed bridging loan a fixed date is decided when the loan will be paid and in a open bridging loan there is no fixed date instead a window of time is decided upon by the lender and the borrower.



The company informs that if there are any queries or doubts then there financial experts are always available for assistance and will clarify all details. The informative articles on the website itself act as a useful resource, and offer additional tips on how and when bridging loans are useful.



About Finance My House

