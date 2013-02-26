Financenewstoday A Novel Personal Finance Blogging Community

Johnsonville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- With the rapid growth of social media, finance professionals continue to find it difficult to find an appropriate avenue to integrate social media platforms and maximize their online exposure. Financenewstoday.com has come up with a solution to address this gap by providing personal finance professionals and bloggers a balanced avenue where they can use established online stages as this and succeed in maximizing their exposure.



The website is primarily a blogging community where professionals can interact with fellow professionals, share their knowledge and expand their business network. “Our contributors are experts in budgeting, investing, credit, debt, insurance, retirement, health care, spending, saving, and much more,” claims the website. It also presents financial information to readers and bloggers based on their educational qualifications in both areas of Business Administration as well as Finance.



The site features blogs from a number of personal finance professionals which readers have found beneficial. Access to reliable information from financenewstoday.com helps one to achieve a greater level of exposure and increased opportunities in networking. The website also includes articles on Education, Mortgage, Retirement, Real Estate, Insurance and Investing to name a few.



By enrolling as a contributor on the website, bloggers can post their responses which in turn would be viewed by others offering them substantial reachability and opening up newer opportunities. This is a useful alternative compared to spending time promoting one’s own website and social media outlets by posting blogs in various communities.



Additionally with three successful article submissions, contributors will be promoted and recognized as authors. Such a designation renders the contributor a license to manage and publish their own posts. What goes without saying is the fact that, the site requires all submissions to be genuine and informative dealing with areas of personal finance.



About Financenewstoday.com

Founded in 2005, by Hubert Miles, Financenewstoday.com is a personal finance blogging community where professionals discover added exposure for their business by sharing knowledge with customers and similar professionals. The website’s goal being to provide a platform where personal finance related articles are shared, while networking with such a financial community one can stay abreast with updated financial developments through a simple method of blogging.