"For the third consecutive quarter, the Japanese economy contracted, confirming a deepening recession in spite of aggressive money printing by the country's central bank," began Tubbergen. "Japan has been trying to stimulate its economy since the 1990s through massive government spending and borrowing. All the country seems to have to show for its efforts is a massive debt. Yet, in spite of proving unequivocally that printing money to solve a debt excess problem won't work, look for the country to try more of the same."



Tubbergen quotes from a February 14, 2013 article in Reuters on the subject, "Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, failing to escape a mild recession and playing into the hands of a government pushing for more aggressive monetary expansion that's drawn international criticism.



While a 0.1 percent drop in output defied expectations of a slight uptick after two quarters of contraction, economists expect the economy will slowly recover this year with the help of bolder monetary and fiscal stimulus and an improving global economy.



The Bank of Japan also struck a more positive note on the economy while keeping its policy on hold after it boosted its monetary stimulus and doubled its inflation target to 2 percent a month ago.



Markets, however, have no doubt that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will keep pushing the central bank for more, given the still fragile state of the economy. A return to rising prices also appears far off after nearly two decades of low-grade deflation.



"Notice that in spite of the central bank's efforts to generate inflation of 2% through massive money printing, the bank is falling short," explained Tubbergen. "The Japanese economy is still contracting and the contraction has been occurring for three calendar quarters."



According to Tubbergen, in order to produce 2% inflation, even more money printing will have to occur. For inflation to occur, more money must be added to the system than is removed from the system via defaults. Tubbergen notes that more money printing will only continue to increase debt levels and ultimately, the walls will come tumbling down and deflation will set in until asset prices have reset.



"The far less likely alternative is to destroy the currency through money printing and hyperinflation before deflation sets in," concludes Tubbergen. "There is no avoiding deflation with such massive debt levels."



