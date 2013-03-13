Financial Advisor Dennis Tubbergen Talks About Debt Being Deflationary

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen can be counted on to give the latest U.S. and world happenings when it comes to the economy and general financial news. However, Tubbergen has spent a lot of time helping people understand what deflation is and how it could potentially impact the average person in the U.S.



"Many of the world's central banks are money printing in an effort to stop deflation," began Tubbergen. "As I've discussed, inflation is defined as an increase in the money supply while deflation is defined as a decrease in the money supply."



Tubbergen goes on to say that when debt levels reach excessive levels, defaults cause money to leave the system via defaults. Central banks then attempt to neutralize this deflation by adding money to the system through quantitative easing.



"The country of Japan has been trying to neutralize deflation for a long time," explained Tubbergen. "The recently elected Japanese Prime Minister vowed, upon election, to print enough money to achieve an annual inflation target of 2 percent. According to an article published in Business Insider, he is failing miserably."



Tubbergen quotes below from the February 28, 2013 article.



Japan just released consumer prices data for the month of January.



CPI fell 0.3 percent year over year, more than economists' expectations of a 0.2 percent decline.



Moreover, the pace of deflation accelerated from December, when prices fell 0.1 percent year over year.



The Japanese government has been spurring a devaluation of the yen in recent months in a bid to end deflation, which has gripped the Japanese economy for a decade.



While the pass-through from yen devaluation to consumer prices is not an immediate thing, trying to reflate prices from these lower price levels does not help the government in its quest to achieve rising prices.



"To quote John Mauldin, Japan is a bug in search of a windshield," emphasizes Tubbergen. "In spite of the efforts of the Japanese Central Bank, deflation continues to grip the country of Japan. When debt levels reach the capacity of the system to handle debt, deflation is unavoidable."



According to Tubbergen, Japan cannot avoid deflation; it can only try to deal with it.



"Continuing to print money to try to make deflation go away won't work," concludes Tubbergen. "As we are taught by history, it will only make the eventual deflationary problem worse."



