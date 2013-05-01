Financial Advisor Des Moines Area Valley Bank Gets Prestigious Award

Des Moines, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- When searching for a mortgage or financial advisor Des Moines-area residents need look no farther than their local branch of Valley Bank. There they’ll find outstanding employees like Gary Presnall, recipient of the Iowa Mortgage Association’s President’s Club Award for 2012 and Phyllis Fevold, Steve Hermann and Connie Crawford who placed in the Winners Circle. The four who are expert mortgage consultants from three bank branches, were recognized for their outstanding loan production in 2012 at the IMA’s recent spring conference.



The IMA is a statewide organization comprised of individuals who are dedicated to the mortgage industry and its support. “We encourage high standards of professional ethics and integrity from our members and affiliates, and promote these principles throughout our communities,” reads the IMA’s website. Certainly for four of Valley Bank’s employees to be recognized by this group speaks to the outstanding level of service customers can expect there.



The Des Moines bank was founded as a community bank with a sincere commitment to personal service and it ensures this value is instilled in each employee from their tellers, loan officers and branch managers right up to the executive level. These awards support and demonstrate their success in accomplishing that. “Achieving this award is a testament to their dedication to homeownership and professionalism in mortgage lending,” said a Valley Bank representative of the honorees’ accomplishments.



With 16 Quad Cities, Des Moines and Ames bank branches, Valley Bank offers a full range of personal and business services to help customers buy their homes, grow their businesses and achieve their financial goals. Whether patrons choose to bank Des Moines, Quad Cities or Ames financial services and wealth management are also available to help guide their savings and investments in a positive direction. And, Valley Bank offers the most recent technologies for online, remote and mobile banking.



About Valley Bank

Founded in 1993, Valley Bank is an equal housing lender and member FDIC with 16 bank locations in Iowa and Moline, IL and mortgage loan production offices in Ames, Cedar Falls and Waterloo. With an array of personal and business services, Valley Bank takes pride in helping customers buy their homes, grow their businesses and achieve their financial goals. For more information, stop by any branch or visit: https://www.valleybank.com/default.aspx