Financial Advisor Discusses Job Openings That Go Unfilled

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Dennis Tubbergen, a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC can help out. Whether people enjoy his monthly newsletter Trend Courier or his blog at http://www.dennistubbergen.com, Tubbergen is dedicated to sharing his viewpoints and opinions. On September 26, 2013 his blog was titled U.S. Labor Market - Are There Jobs with No One to Fill Them?



"I read with interest a piece published on the topic of workforce training," began Tubbergen.



Below he quotes from an August 2, 2013 article from Ideas Lab.



There is a chicken-and-egg problem in the U.S. labor market. With the U.S. economy still down some 2.4 million jobs from its peak in January 2008, U.S. employers should be enjoying a buyer’s market for skilled workers. And yet employers report that they are struggling to fill open jobs – at last count there were 3.83 million job openings, close to a five-year high. As Thomas Hilliard of the Center for an Urban Future writes in his new Renewing America working paper, Building the American Workforce, “an alarming number of Americans lack the skills and education credentials needed to compete for decent-paying jobs in an economy transformed by globalization and accelerating technological change.”



The article goes on to say it is "alarming" that unemployment in the U.S. can be so high and yet more than half of our employers have a hard time filling jobs with applicants who are suitable.



See what Tubbergen has to say about this surprising situation by reading his blog in its entirety by going to http://www.dennistubbergen.com and selecting his September 26, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



About Dennis Tubbergen

Dennis Tubbergen has been in the financial industry for over 25 years and has his corporate offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tubbergen is CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC and has an online blog that can be read at http://www.dennistubbergen.com.



The opinions expressed herein are those of the writer and not necessarily those of USA Wealth Management, LLC. This update may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to future events that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those that were forecasted. Therefore, no forecast should be construed as a guarantee. Prior to making any investment decision, individuals should consult a professional to determine the risks, costs, benefits and fees associated with a particular investment. Information obtained from third party resources is believed to be reliable but the accuracy cannot be guaranteed.