Financial Advisor Looks at Lessons from a Founding Father

"Thomas Jefferson, one of our nation's founding fathers, offered some advice that we might want to pay attention to on this anniversary of the founding of our country," began Tubbergen.



Below, Tubbergen shares a few of Jefferson's quotes.



“Paper is poverty, it is only the ghost of money, and not money itself”



“I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies, and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity under the name of funding is but swindling futurity on a large scale.”



“It is a cruel though, that, when we feel ourselves standing on the firmest ground in every respect, the cursed arts of our secret enemies, combining with other causes, should effect, by depreciating our money, what the open arms of a powerful enemy could not.”



“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around (the banks) will deprive people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people where it properly belongs.”



