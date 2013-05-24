Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- In our modern world it is difficult to stay on top of everything that is happening financially. Dennis Tubbergen, a financial advisor, author, radio show host and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC can be counted on to give a little help when it comes to understanding the latest events in U.S. and world economics.



"I read, with a great deal of angst, an article published that discussed proposed regulatory action in Europe regarding seeds," began Tubbergen. "That's right: if you're a backyard gardener or someone who enjoys growing your own food for health or financial reasons, you may soon be labeled a criminal in some parts of Europe unless the seeds you use to plant your garden have been approved by the appropriate regulatory agency."



Tubbergen goes on to say if this proposal becomes the law of the land, saving seeds from one year's crop in order to produce the next year's crop could be defined as criminal activity.



Below he quotes from an article published May 6, 2013 in Natural News.



A new law proposed by the European Commission would make it illegal to :grow, reproduce or trade" any vegetable seeds that have not been "tested, approved and accepted" by a new EU bureaucracy named the "EU Plant Variety Agency."



It's called the Plant Reproductive Material Law, and it attempts to put the government in charge of virtually all plants and seeds. Home gardeners who grow their own plants from non-regulated seeds would be considered criminals under this law.



The draft text of the law has already been amended several times due to a huge backlash from gardeners.



"This law will immediately stop the professional development of vegetable varieties for home gardeners, organic growers, and small-scale market farmers," said Ben Gabel, vegetable breeder and director of The Real Seed Catalogue. "Home gardeners have really different needs -- for example they grow by hand, not machine, and can't or don't want to use such powerful chemical sprays. There's no way to register the varieties suitable for home use as they don't meet the strict criteria of the Plant Variety Agency, which is only concerned about approving the sort of seed used by industrial farmers."



All governments are, of course, infatuated with the idea of registering everybody and everything. Under Title IV of the proposed EU law:



The varieties, in order to be made available on the market throughout the Union, shall be included in a national register or in the Union register via direct application procedure to the CVPO.



Gardeners must also pay fees to the EU bureaucracy for the registration of their seeds. From the proposed law text:



The competent authorities and the CPVO should charge fees for the processing of applications, the formal and technical examinations including audits, variety of denomination, and the maintenance of the varieties for each year for the duration of the registration.



While this law may initially only be targeted at commercial gardeners, it sets a precedent to sooner or later go after home gardeners and require them to abide by the same insane regulations.



"This is an instance of bureaucracy out of control," says Ben Gabel. "All this new law does is create a whole new raft of EU civil servants being paid to move mountains of papers round all day, while killing off the seed supply to home gardeners and interfering with the right of farmers to grow what they want. It also is very worrying that they have given themselves the power to regulate and licence any plant species of any sort at all in the future -- not just agricultural plants, but grasses, mosses, flowers, anything at all -- without having to bring it back to the Council for a vote."



"While this law is proposed in Europe, it is deeply disturbing," notes Tubbergen. "If passed it would take away the rights of many Europeans that are fundamental and for a long while have been assumed -- the right to grow your own food."



Tubbergen goes on to say as the article writer states, while the initial law is directed at commercial growers, once passed it may be extended to private growers as well.



"Once in place such regulations don't shrink or relinquish power, they just get bigger," concludes Tubbergen. "Often to the detriment of those they were established to protect in the first place."



