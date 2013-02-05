Financial Advisor Marketing Seminar Is Being Held in Charlotte NC

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- 7 Figure Advisor University will host a financial advisor marketing and coaching Seminar at their Charlotte Campus February 11-13, 2013. The featured instructor will be John Enright, a nationally recognized financial planning process trainer. In addition there will be several special guest speakers covering a wide range of topics. Those speakers include, James Malinchak “The World’s #1 Big Money Speaker TrainerTM,” Philippe le Baron – a Leading Sales Productivity Coach, and John Formica – an Ex-Disney Guy and America’s Best and Favorite Customer Experience Coach.



This three-day intense training seminar will give financial advisors the unique planning processes, systems, tools, and strategies needed to successfully work with the mass affluent clients. Along with the financial advisor marketing tools that can be used to reach this audience, John will also provide Financial Advisor Coaching to ensure attendees not only learn the techniques, but put them into practice.



Lauren Farasati, founder of The Gifted Practice Author to Staff to Last, had this to say about John Enright and the 7 Figure Advisor Program. “Everyone appreciates the value of processes, but most practices lack the capacity to create them. Through the 7 Figure Advisor program, John shares – not just his secrets – but the step-by-step processes that will transform a practice into a client-centric process-driven business.”



John Enright is a graduate of Hobart College and has been a financial planner and advisor for nearly 20 years. He maintains offices in New York and Virginia and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Advisor Today Magazine, and Round Table magazine. He is recognized as the leader and top industry process expert in the financial planning industry.



About 7 Figure Advisors

7 Figure Advisors is a National Financial Advisor Marketing and Financial Advisor Coach based out of Rochester, NY. With coaching and marketing clients in the financial planning industry throughout the United States, 7 Figure Advisors is recognized as a nationwide leader in the Financial Marketing Services industry.



