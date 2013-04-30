Financial Advisor Talks About the Possibility of Chinese Debt at Unsustainable Levels

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Do you have trouble keeping up with what is going on in the U.S. economy?



"CNBC recently reported that a senior Chinese auditor has concluded that local government debt in China is out of control," began Tubbergen. "It is unsustainable and could lead to a crash more severe than the housing market crash that took place in the United States."



Tubbergen quotes below from the April 16, 2013 article.



A senior Chinese auditor has warned that local government debt is "out of control" and could spark a bigger financial crisis than the U.S. housing market crash.



Zhang Ke said his accounting firm, ShineWing, had all but stopped signing off on bond sales by local governments as a result of his concerns.



"We audited some local government bond issues and found them very dangerous, so we pulled out," said Mr. Zhang, who is also vice-chairman of China's accounting association. "Most don't have strong debt servicing abilities. Things could become very serious."



The International Monetary Fund, rating agencies and investment banks have all raised concerns about Chinese government debt. But it is rare for a figure as established in the Chinese financial industry as Mr. Zhang to issue such a stark warning.



"It is already out of control," Mr. Zhang said. "A crisis is possible. But since the debt is being rolled over and is long-term, the timing of its explosion is uncertain."



Local government bond issuance soared in 2008, when Beijing loosened borrowing constraints to soften the impact of the global financial crisis. Provinces, cities, counties and villages across China are now estimated to owe between Rmb 10 trillion and Rmb 20 trillion ($1.6 trillion and $3.2 trillion), equivalent to 20-40 percent of the size of the economy.



Last week, Fitch cut China's sovereign credit rating, in the first such move by an international agency since 1999. On Tuesday, Moody's cut its outlook for China's rating from positive to stable.



Local governments are prohibited from directly raising debt, so they have used special purpose vehicles to circumvent these rules, issuing bonds under the vehicles' names to fund infrastructure projects.



"Local governments in China made the decision to borrow, hoping that conditions would improve in the future," explains Tubbergen. "Trouble is, the global financial crisis was caused by debt excesses and by borrowing to make things seem more normal at that time."



Tubbergen goes on to say local governments will ultimately, in his view, only aggravate the ultimate economic pain that is inflicted when the ugly process of deleveraging takes place in earnest.



"China, like most of the rest of the world, will not escape the consequences of debt excesses," concludes Tubbergen.



