Mary C. Wright Among the Nation's "Best of Best" Financial Advisors

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Mary C. Wright, Senior Vice President, Investments, and Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, was one of approximately 500 financial advisors from across the nation who were selected to attend the seventh annual Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top Women Advisors Summit, hosted by Barron’s magazine to promote best practices in the industry and the value of advice to the investing public. The invitation-only conference was held at The Breakers in Palm Beach, FL.



This exclusive conference is designed to promote best practices and generate new ideas across the industry. Participants attended workshops, led by the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors that explored current issues ranging from business development ideas through managing high-net-worth accounts and families to portfolio management and retirement planning.



Also in attendance were 73 of the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors in the U.S., as ranked and published in Barron’s June 4, 2012, issue. The Top 100 Women Financial Advisors, comprising financial advisors from major security firms and independent operations, are chosen based on the volume of assets overseen by the financial advisors and their teams, revenue generated for their firms and the quality of the financial advisors’ practices. This annual ranking is the basis for the Top Women Advisors Summit.



“Financial Advisors who attend this conference are passionate about delivering advice that can help their clients achieve their financial goals. In a challenging economic environment, the dispassionate analysis and well thought-out strategies discussed by some of the industry’s top professionals made this conference particularly valuable,” said Mary Wright.



“America needs wise and proven financial leadership. This conference brings together the best advisors in the country to share information and ideas toward one goal – to better serve their clients, their families and their communities,” said Ed Finn, editor and president of Barron’s. “The financial markets and investing are more complex than ever. These leading advisors will leave this conference better equipped to help their clients find investing opportunities, avoid market traps and achieve financial well-being.”



For more information about Mary Wright, please go to: http://www.morganstanleyfa.com/mary.wright/



For more information about Barron’s Winner’s Circle conferences, please go to http://www.barrons.com/conferences



About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, credit and lending, cash management, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.



Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services. The Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals from more than 1,200 offices in 43 countries. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.



About Barron’s

Barron’s (http://www.barrons.com) is America’s premier financial magazine, renowned for its market-moving stories. Published by Dow Jones & Company since 1921, it reaches an influential audience of senior corporate decision makers, institutional investors, individual investors and financial professionals. With new content available every week in print and every business day online, Barron’s provides readers with a comprehensive review of the market’s recent activity, coupled with in-depth, sophisticated reports on what’s likely to happen in the market in the days and weeks to come. As a result, Barron’s is the financial information source these powerful people rely on for market information, ideas and insights they can use to increase their professional success and enhance their personal, financial well-being.