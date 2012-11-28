Cornerstone Financial Advisors Announced G. Hall Harsh, as a 2013 Five Star Wealth Manager

Overland Park, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- G. Hall Harsh, CLTC, a financial advisor with Cornerstone Financial Advisors, LLC has been selected as a 2013 Five Star Wealth Manager as announced by Jeffrey G. Meyers, Cornerstone’s Managing Partner and the Five Star Professional organization of Egan, Minnesota. Five Star Professional partners with KC Magazine and KC Business to find wealth managers who satisfy ten objective criteria based on an independent research process that is associated with wealth managers who provide quality services to their clients. Fewer than 7% of the 7,200 wealth managers in the Kansas City area were selected for the award this year. This is Mr. Harsh’s second year in a row to receive this award. Click on the link for more information on wealth management.



Cornerstone Financial Advisors, LLC is a full service Financial Advisory firm officed in Corporate Woods. Through its independent Broker Dealer, J.P. Turner & Company, LLC, the advisors at Cornerstone are able to offer access to a full range of financial planning, business consulting, and a full range of investment products, including non-market correlated investments to their Clients. Click on the link for more information on financial advising.



Securities offered through J.P. Turner & Company, LLC (Member SIPC). Financial planning and investment advisory services offered through J.P. Turner & Company Capital Management, LLC (a registered investment advisor). Cornerstone Financial Advisors, LLC is not affiliated with J.P. Turner & Company, LLC or J.P. Turner & Company Capital Management, LLC. Cornerstone Financial Advisors, LLC, 8717 West 110th Street, Overland Park KS 66210-2108. http://www.cfakc.com JPT111412-2199