Financial Aid Appeal Nets Entering College Freshman Additional $32K in Free Grants from Emory

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- After hearing J Jay Greene of College Planning PhD, Inc. speak at the Cheesecake Factory in July 2010, Sondra came away with the knowledge that it was possible for her to send her daughter, Naomi, to the school of her dreams, Emory University, at an affordable price. Mr. Greene, through careful planning, made sure she got the maximum amount of free grants and scholarships for her daughter.



Her financial aid award letter was finally posted on Tuesday, August 14th, for $18,811 annually in grants. Immediately after reviewing the award, J. Jay Greene personally spoke with the head of Financial Aid, and using his knowledge and expertise of the financial aid process, appealed the award based on some discrepancies he uncovered. Within 24 hours, Sondra and Naomi were rewarded with an additional $8,169 in grants (which is an additional $32,676 during her undergraduate studies).



The head of financial aid contacted Mr. Greene to thank him for making them aware of the errors, and commended him on his professionalism and thoroughness. She also went on to say she was pleased with the manner in which Mr. Greene conducted himself, and that from the her viewpoint, the family was fortunate to have him help them navigate through this process, and go the extra mile to ensure the family received the maximum amount of much-needed aid. She continued to remark that he was her new best friend. She even inquired about his services to assist her daughter and grandson in California.



Sondra had already contacted our office prior to seeing her new financial aid award letter to thank J. Jay for all his help, and to secure his services for the entirety of Naomi’s college career…that was before learning about the additional $8,169 per year.



J. Jay Greene of College Planning PhD, Inc., considered South Florida’s leading expert in planning, preparing and paying for college, has helped thousands of families to save thousands of dollars on the cost of college. Mr. Greene has been educating families for the last 5 years through his free workshops on how to navigate through the maze of college planning without financial, emotional and mental stress. He has been featured on Teen Talk Live radio show, on W4CY Power of You radio show, has written for Today’s Teen Magazine, and has been/will be a featured speaker at Marjory Stoneman Douglas PTSA College Expo and Suncoast High School PTSA College Expo.



He will be holding his free educational workshop, “How to Pay for College Without Going Broke”, in the Media Center at Spanish River High School on Tuesday, August 28th at 6:30 pm, and in the Media Center at Boca Raton High School on Thursday, August 30th at 6:30pm. Parents are encouraged to attend, regardless of their kid’s age. Seating is free, but limited by the size of the room, and previous classes have filled up. Those who are interested in attending can register at http://www.GetYourCollegeMoney.com or call the 24-hour hotline at (561) 208-5552 ext. 4.