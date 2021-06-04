Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Financial Cards and Payment Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Financial Cards and Payment Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Financial Cards and Payment Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Visa Inc. (United States),MasterCard (United States),Google (United States),Amazon (United States),Apple (United States),PayPoint (United Kingdom),2C2P (Singapore),PayPal Holdings (United States),Giesecke & Devrient (Germany),Gemalto (Netherlands).



Definition:

Financial cards and payment systems are part of a payment system issued by a bank, to a customer that enables its owner to access the funds in the customer's designated bank accounts, or through a credit account and make payments by electronic funds transfer and access ATMs. Such cards are known by a variety of names including bankcards, MAC, ATM cards, client cards, cash cards or key cards. The market of financial card and payment systems is growing due to the increasing digitization across the globe.



Market Trend:

Rewards Credit Cards Have Proliferated In Recent Years to Drive Usage, Mostly In Developed Economies

Surged In Contact less Payment Cards

Debit Card Use At The Point Of Sale Has Grown Dramatically In Recent Years



Market Drivers:

The Rapid Development in Payment Infrastructure Worldwide

The Rising Disposable Income of an Individual Has Boosted the E-Commerce Industry

The Increased Preference for Payment System for Online Shopping



Challenges:

Lack of Consumer Confidence and Growing Concern around Card Fraud



Opportunities:

Emerging Markets Payment Cards Are Expected To Grow Significantly



The Global Financial Cards and Payment Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Bank Deposit Card, Bank Credit Card, Expense Card Approved by the Banking Association), Application (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Hospital, Government, Others), Technology (Embossing, Magnetic stripe, Smart card, Proximity card, Re-Programmable Magnetic Stripe Card), End Use (Personal Use, Business Use)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



