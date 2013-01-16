Financial Cards and Payments in Argentina - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Financial Cards and Payments in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Credit cards transactions saw an easing of growth rates in 2012 as a consequence of fewer incentives implemented by retailers and banks. In addition, less positive expectations were prompted by a Federal Government announcement regarding a reduction in subsidies, with a consequent price increase for public services (such as gas, water and electricity) and transportation fees for 2012, although by April 2012 this measure had not been fully implemented and had been delayed.
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Argentina report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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