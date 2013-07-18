Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- In 2012, the prevailing economic uncertainties in the eurozone and the US continued to affect the global economy. Hong Kong's economic growth was affected and slowed down in 2012. Consumers are more cautious in spending, leading to a slowdown in growth of the consumer payments market, including credit cards and charge cards. Debit cards was in a worse off position compared to credit cards and charge cards, as it usually offers fewer discounts and rewards. Closed loop pre-paid cards did not show...
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
