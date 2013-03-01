Financial Cards and Payments in Hungary - New Report Available

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Financial Cards and Payments in Hungary"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Signs of post-crisis recovery are not yet clearly visible in Hungary. Consumer consumption has been stagnating during the last two quarters and declined in H2 2012. Indeed, purchasing rates hit an all-time low in the first quarter of 2012 with the result that the retail recovery has been delayed. Real household wages declined slightly during the first quarter of 2012 and the last quarter of 2011 despite some improvements in the output of industrial players, mainly due to rising export orders.
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Hungary report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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