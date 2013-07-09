"Financial Cards and Payments in Thailand" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Financial Cards and Payments in Thailand", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Financial cards witnesses another positive year, with healthy growth of transaction value and volume in 2012. The highest transaction value, volume and number of cards belong to ATM function, while pre-paid card function saw the best growth. Debit cards continue to take volume share from ATM-only cards; however, debit cards are unable to replace credit cards as the dominant payment function. Cardholders perceive the benefit of debit cards as money withdraw and money transfer. Store cards...
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Netherlands
- Financial Cards and Payments in Taiwan
- Financial Cards and Payments in Poland
- Financial Cards and Payments in Germany
- Financial Cards and Payments in Norway
- Financial Cards and Payments in France
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Philippines
- Financial Cards and Payments in Singapore
- Financial Cards and Payments in the Czech Republic
- Financial Cards and Payments in Sweden