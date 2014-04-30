Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Financial Cards and Payments in Venezuela", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- A negative combination of persistent inflation, even in the presence of extensive price controls, and scarcity of staples and personal hygiene products are forcing Venezuelan consumers to change not only their consumption habits but also their choice of payment medium. Venezuelans are willing to sacrifice quality for price but are also increasingly purchasing any staple good they can find at any price. In order to accomplish this type of urgent purchases they are using cash and debit cards more...
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Venezuela report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Financial Cards and Payments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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