Financial Celebrity Author, Prince Ojong, Announces Distribution Channels for Compelling New Book

Silver Spring, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Prince Ojong, one of America’s few and emerging financial fitness experts, is pleased to announce the availability of his new book – ‘The Miraculous Millionaire’, for sale on all distribution channels.



The book takes the form of a powerful do-it-yourself manual on personal finance, seeking to solve America’s financial illiteracy epidemic. Inspired by demand from dozens of individuals who have been using Ojong’s financial advisory services since the 1980s, ‘The Miraculous Millionaire’ perfectly complements the services offered by Ojong’s globally-renowned financial and sales education company, OverReacher Empire Corporation.



Synopsis:



Until now, no book on personal finance has systematically and completely shown the average or ordinary individual how to get rich quickly without risks. No book has been written by one of us and from our perspective. Washington or New York mass media elite do not understand the struggle to make ends meet. The Miraculous Millionaire, therefore, is here to fill a large void.



As the author explains, the book is inspiring many to become affiliated with his company for a lifetime of financial health and security.



“Many Americans are thrilled to be affiliated with OverReacher Empire Corporation, as the brand is nationally known and respected as a leader in financial education and intellectual capability management,” says Ojong.



Adding, “OverReacher Empire Corporation’s marketing power will leverage the entire cyberspace as a specialized education destination, reaching new guests, customers, and investors.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“The book demonstrates how an immigrant came to the U.S.A. in search of the American dream. He was frustrated working odd jobs: dishwasher, security guard, desk clerk, and tutor, only to realize that he wasn't going anywhere. So, he decided he had to do something different fast,” says Antoinette Riddick, a Real-estate investor.



Donald Fletcher was equally as impressed, adding, “"I have found a great success system for working folks, professionals, and entrepreneurs. What sets this book apart is the facility of modeling millionaires. Unquestionably, this is a real game changer."



Due to its growing demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



For more information about the book, Internet users can visit http: //www.themiraculousmillionaire.net and http://www.princeojong.com.



About the Author

Prince Ojong is a West African immigrant from Cameroon. Since the age of five, he has had an American Dream. On August 28, 1983, he finally landed successfully on the American continent. After undergoing culture shock, Prince Ojong decided to make his dreams come true. Instead of wasting his precious time learning endless theories, he dropped out of his PhD program at Howard University in order to embark on a self-study of the moneymaking secrets of America's rich and famous folks.



To his bewilderment, a judicious application of the specialized knowledge of the rich was helping him to become financially independent. So can you! If he can do it, you can do it, too. Do yourself a favor. Buy and read his book today!