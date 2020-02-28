Financial Changes for Homeowners in 2020

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- A homeowner may spend approximately $2,000 a year or so on home maintenance, including performing common tasks such as mowing and lawn maintenance or repairing small things here and there. This does not take into consideration major issues such as replacing a water heater or replacing a whole roof. Consider making a fund that can be contributed to periodically so that in the event of a major problem, there is no need to scramble for money.



Homeowners should be aware of how much they're spending on insurance. If it's been some time since policies were changed or examined, homeowners may be missing the chance to save hundreds of dollars. Evaluate the options before renewing and see if there are any insurers providing discounts. Homeowners may wish to consider a higher deductible possibility to bring down the policy premium.



About Alonso Pérez LLP

Consisting of attorney Rafael Alonso, the law firm dedicates itself to representing businesses and individuals across South Florida in insurance disputes. The firm is passionate about serving its clients as a primary resource and partner in all aspects of their business growth and financial development. For more information call 305.443.6321 to speak with a Miami insurance attorney or to request a free consultation.