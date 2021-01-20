Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Financial Close Management Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Financial Close Management Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Financial Close Management Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are FloQast (United States), E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC (United States), Longview Solutions (Canada), Oracle Corporation (United States), Prophix Software (Canada), DataRails (United States), IBM (United States), CCH Tagetik (Italy), SAP (Germany), BlackLine, Inc. (United States) and Trintech (United States).



Financial close management software, also known as accounting close software, provides tools that companies can use to complete the financial close cycle. Many organizations do a financial close at the end of each month. During this time, accountants within an organization use this software to ensure that the books are correct and that all transactions have been completed successfully. Tasks such as invoice payment and delivery cost approval, and lead import is listed in checklists and ticked off after completion. Financial Close products often include features such as task assignment, reconciliation management, reporting, and databases of previous accounting closing data organized by month and transaction type. Individual progress, as well as deadlines for each period, can also hereby be tracked by the accounting team throughout the complete cycle. These tools typically integrate with spreadsheets and various accounting tools so that users can fully document relevant data and identify notable results or inconsistencies. They can also be integrated with or delivered with other corporate performance management (CPM) functions, e.g. financial consolidation or budgeting and forecasting.



Growth Drivers

- Increasing Complexities across Business Processes

- Enhanced Cost Control/Efficiencies

- Greater Application Flexibility and Shorter Time to Value



Market Trends

- The Rising Adoption of AI and Block-chain Technology in the Market

- Features of Financial Close Software is Fueling the Market Growth



Roadblocks

- Specific Data Processing for Specific Software

- Availability of New Advanced Technologies



Opportunities

- Growth in the Use of Cloud-Based Platforms

- Rising Innovations in the Fin-tech Industry



Challenges

- Demand for High-End Processors



The Global Financial Close Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Application (Small and Medium-sized Companies, Large Companies), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom and Information & Technology(IT), Manufacturing, Construction, Non-Profit Organizations, Others), Subscription Type (Annual Subscription, Monthly Subscription, One Time License), Features (Payroll Management, Billing & Invoice, Enterprise Resource Planning, Time & Expense Management, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



