Financial Coach Tags Home Ownership as the Biggest Scam in America

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Owning your own house is traditionally viewed as one of the milestones that a family should strive to achieve. Paying off mortgage instead of renting is deemed as “worth it” because then, the payments are “investments,” as owning houses gives the owners security in terms of always have a roof over their head.



Home buyers also think that the appreciating value of homes will get them a nice return on their investment if they decide to sell it in the future, even against severe changes in the economy.



Tom Graneau, a financial management coach, explains that the idea of homeownership being a sound investment really a myth in “Renters Win, Home owners Lose: Revealing the Biggest Scam in America”, exposing home ownership as a scam that puts home owners and families in deeper financial holes.



In this book, he makes the following points:



- The best that a home owner can get from owning a house is ZERO PERCENT RETURN.

- It is more common for home owners to LOSE MONEY on a deal, as they pour their income in to mortgage and maintenance.

- Home ownership, as the author has tagged, is the BIGGEST SCAM in America, designed to keep buyers broke.

- In mortgages, the buyers remain POOR while the lenders just keep getting richer.

- Home buyers are in much WORSE FINANCIAL POSITION than renters.



And these aren’t just theories based on hunches and estimates. These represent the cold, hard truth of home ownership, backed up by data and statistics and outlined through sound financial concepts.



In “Renters Win, Home owners Lose,” renting and buying a home are compared with each other, with renters undoubtedly coming out as winners over buyers. Renters are shown to have clear and tangible financial advantages over buyers.



The book also provides strategies and solutions to current home owners that can help them deal with home ownership better. “Renters Win, Home owners Lose” by Tom Graneau is currently available in paperback, with an Amazon Kindle version currently on its way. Click on the link to preview the book and purchase your own copy.



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"Renters Win, Home owners Lose" by Tom Graneau is currently available in paperback, with an Amazon Kindle version currently on its way. Click on the link to preview the book and purchase your own copy.



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