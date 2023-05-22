NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM Corporation (United States), Capgemini SE (France), Oracle Corporation (United States), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), ACI Worldwide (United States), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States), Dell EMC (United States), ACI Worldwide, Inc. (United States), Experian PLC (Ireland).



Scope of the Report of Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions :

Advanced technology is emerging which not only reshaping the finance industry but also making it vulnerable to severe financial threats such as identity theft, cyber stalling, card skimming, and phishing. Also, the younger generation of investors is showing interest for digital or cashless transactions, and this is pressing financial institutions to arm themselves with efficient financial crime and fraud management solutions. Further, the FinTech breakthroughs are facilitating online financial transactions which indicates an upsurge in the adoption of next-generation technologies, and includes artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning, to fight financial crime and frauds.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Components (Hardware, Software, Services), End users (Banks, Credit Unions, Speciality Finance, Thrifts, Others), Features (Real time detection, Comprehensive case management, Others), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)



Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in Security Solutions



Opportunities:

Rise in Financing Activities in Specialty Finance Sector



Market Challenges:

Customers Loyalty Towards the Big Brands May Hamper the Market



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Crime and Fraud Prevention Systems

Introduction of Digital Banking Solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



