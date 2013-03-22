Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- CRMnext launched its advanced Data Leak Protection (DLP) to guard any leakage or misuse of customer information. Data Leak Protection allows companies to implement a comprehensive information security policy allowing full control of access to customer information of any user. DLP enables to configure security gateways for ensuring access to information only after validating a specific set of related unique fields or security questions from existing records.



Unauthorized access to customer information can lead to litigations, loss in customer loyalty and large volumes of customer churn for organizations. Enforcing protection of any customer related information as per compliance norms and best practices is imperative for any organization. Recent cases of data theft at large financial services organization has led to the need of a powerful data leak protection system. To counter these data leaks, CRMnext’s DLP offers various methods of gateway entry protection, ranging from simple eyeballing of pre-surfaced information to requiring a specific set of values to be validated by an individual requesting access or changes to an existing record. To illustrate, you can set DLP to ensure users ask existing and potential customers for their registered phone number or email, date of birth and last 2 transaction values before providing access to the customer details. If the information shared by the person is incorrect or does not match the required score for validation, access to their record is blocked.



Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext, said "Security gateways ask relevant questions before granting access to customer information. This enables businesses to confidently put more qualitative data about their customers on their CRM without fearing data leaks. The security gateways are gatekeepers that ensure no unwarranted leak of data happens. This is why, DLP is critical for ensuring businesses can trust their CRM with critical data required to create winning strategies."



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM Software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations in financial CRM space. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com