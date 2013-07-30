A Leading Financial CRM Solution, Introduces Advanced Evaluators by CRMnext

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- CRMnext, a leading financial CRM solution at http://www.crmnext.com/solutions/finance.aspx introduced advanced evaluators to compute complex calculations like EMIs, Interest rates, average balance etc. on real time basis and present it at any customer touchpoint. This functionality can be used for loan origination system functionality or investment return rate calculations too.



Simple and complex formulae can be configured with multiple input fields and output fields can be presented at the customer touch-points depending on the roles and permissions of the users. Default values can also be used depending on the business requirement.



On the occasion Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “Evaluators powers CRMnext with next generation sales force automation functionality which can extend beyond usage by just sales teams. It will create a end-to-end platform for financial services company towards fulfillment of any product sales process.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



Subscribe our blog to keep updated at http://feeds.feedburner.com/HighImpactCrmBlog-Crmnext