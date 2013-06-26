Vile Parle E, Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- CRMnext introduces advanced Quota forecast and pipeline management to enable flexibility in assigning sales persons targets on the basis of products or territories and tracking their achievements in terms of open and closed opportunities within a specific time frame. Targets can be set across teams on basis of unit and amounts depending on the forecast and prevailing market conditions.



The advanced capability monitors the real-time sales figures to ensure effective management of existing pipeline opportunities. Forecasting also provides clarity for the revenue that can be generated over a specific period and thereby allows conclusive decisions to be made by sales managers. The home page displays a listing section with filter options for displaying data for various timeframes which is pertinent and can be analyzed quickly.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “This is an important addition to sales automation functionality as it ensures total flexibility in setting and monitoring the real-time performance of the sales team for a set time period. Based on an organization’s policies, targets can be assigned on the basis of territories or products along with related amounts in their preferred currency.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



