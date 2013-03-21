Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- CRMnext launches new custom Dashboards to create on-the-fly, real-time dashboards with tabular, graphical and drill-down reports with critical metrics through a very easy-to-user interface. Custom Dashboards ensure managers at all levels in the hierarchy can quickly assimilate important metrics to improve performance on day-to-day basis.



New custom dashboards enable users to create a variety of custom categories for displaying critical business information from across teams, territories, products over a selected period. Visibility settings for each user can be configured to manage information at various levels. Reporting managers can now analyze a single dashboard with up to the minute updates on the opportunity pipeline, open service requests, top competitors, campaign ROI and much more on a single interface. Existing reports can also be made available on a dashboard selectively by a user.



“Actionable intelligence should be real-time and quickly accessible across time zones with critical information. With easy to configure custom dashboards the possibilities for displaying critical metrics relating to performance, effectiveness, demand or social networking are limitless. This gives users the power and flexibility to improve their performance exponentially.” said Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



