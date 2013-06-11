CRMnext Introduces Advance Competitor Analysis to Enhance Strategy Planning and Execution

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- CRMnext introduces advance Competitor Analysis for increasing win ratios and gaining critical insights from deals lost to rivals. New competitor analysis functionality helps to collate all vital information related to competitors and their products on CRMnext for quick and easy access. It also maintains a list of all opportunities with competitor details and closely analyze lost deals to turnaround existing strategies. It also provides custom reports and dashboards to clearly visualize competitors’ market share, win rates, popular products, revenue and more.



The new competitor analysis functionality ensures everyone can keep track of the competition on opportunity basis. Users can track each competitor’s products related to an open Opportunity along with studying their strengths, weaknesses and pricing to better their chances of winning through superior offerings. In addition, social media posts on popular networks like Twitter, Google+, Facebook, etc. related to competitors can be captured and displayed through their records using CRMnext’s Social CRM functionality. This ensures everyone is in-the-loop about their competitors’ new customer strategies and product enhancements.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “Monitoring the products and pricing of competitors that pitch for the same sales opportunities is vital to maintain an advantage and incorporate better business strategies. Create a single window to study all details pertaining to a competitor and assign records to relevant Opportunities for increasing successful closures. With Social CRM, users can now capture user generated conversations about competitors and use the information to steadily build a counter strategy for increasing win rates.”



