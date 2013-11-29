Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- CRMnext, #1 private cloud CRM solution helps large financial organizations to boost customer satisfaction levels by empowering the service representatives to resolve customer queries and complaints at a faster rate. CMRnext has helped organizations to increase the first time-resolution rates by 80% by making a comprehensive 360 degree view of the customer readily available on a single screen. This also helps customer facing teams to effectively cross sell when they come in contact with the customers. Their elite list of customers includes large global brands like TATA. AIA, S&P, Reliance, ICICI, Max, Bajaj etc.



CRMnext’s advanced customer service management solution helps to provide consistency of information across the organization thus making team members belonging to different departments stay synced. The solution helps ensure that the committed turnaround time for the service requests are met by providing automated alerts and escalations depending on the products and services. Best practices like internal and external SLAs can be maintained to ensure that the promise given to the customer is fulfilled everytime resulting in an increased satisfaction and hence loyalty.



On the occasion, Dr Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “As a Customer Relationship Management company our top most priority is to keep the customer satisfied and re-iterate the fact that the organization values them. CRMnext stays up to this by delivering innovative solutions with best practices enabling customers’ to systematically automate business processes. We believe, happy customers are the only way towards creating a sustainable organization.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



Know more about Financial CRM by visiting to http://www.crmnext.com/solutions/finance.aspx