Leading Financial CRM Solution, CRMnext, Introduces 'Dispatch' Functionality

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- CRMnext, a leading global financial CRM solution, http://goo.gl/L9X8yb; introduced ‘Dispatch” functionality with a new object, which facilitates tracking and monitoring documentation and other business related material sent to customers, partners or back-office. Details relevant to a specific Dispatch can be added, viewed, edited and shared by Users with information pertaining to its status, product, quantity, territory and more. This can also be integrated with a dispatch system of an external vendor like a courier company to get the status on real-time basis.



The Dispatch functionality comes with a Toolbox for customization options, Recently Accessed records and a listing section which facilitates, filtering, sorting, mass updating and viewing required records. The details relating to a particular record can be displayed on real-time basis depending on the role and permissions of a user.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “Dispatches object is ideal for tracking outgoing packages and ensuring all relevant people are in the loop about the status of its delivery. The Toolbox has numerous options like Manage Custom Action Buttons, Manage Assignment Rules, Manage Conditional Alerts, Manage Alert Rules, etc. to ensure this new object can be effectively used for numerous scenarios. If required, numerous Dispatch records can be imported to CRMnext from other system and displayed to the end users or customer.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



