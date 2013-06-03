CRMnext Enhances Round Robin Lead and Case Assignment Capability

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- CRMnext enhances its round robim lead assignment capability for increasing efficiency and effectiveness of incoming leads. This will specifically help to enhance lead management in financial CRM, Banking CRM and Insurance CRM space. With CRMnext’s Round robin feature, businesses can automatically assign leads or cases that are created manually or through the web.



Groups of users can be created and assigned ownership of records on the basis of pre-defined criteria with Round Robin. Even today, most of the businesses that receive leads via website or any other source assign it to a sales co-coordinator for their equal distribution amongst the sales team. This is not the most preferred setting in case of large business scenario where businesses receive more than hundreds of leads per day.



Round Robin Lead Assignment process in CRMnext can also be configured for holidays and set of rosters for individual users- the round robin will system recognizes the user’s roster or his holiday setting configured on his record and accordingly omit that user from the round robin for that holiday period.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj kumar Singh, Product architect, CRMnext said, “Advanced round robbin capability will prevent overburdening of individual users with long task lists. This will allow quick, easy and sequential assignment of tasks amongst the different members of the sales and service team.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with a focus on ultra-scalable installations. The CRMnext team has a proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice verticals of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Telecom CRM, Pharma CRM etc. Unlike 'commodity CRM', CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. CRMnext offers solutions on 'Commutable Cloud'; giving customers the choice to run CRM solutions seamlessly on-premise as well as on cloud. Over 70% of CRMnext's customers run large installations (over 1000+ seats as against an industry average of 50+ seats) - on premise or on the cloud. The company is now making inroads across sectors like pharma, insurance and media.