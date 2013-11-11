CRMnext, Market Leader in Financial CRM Solution, Releases Advanced Training Management Module

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- CRMnext, Asia’s # 1 CRM solution in the banking and insurance sector releases an advanced training management module, which will enable organizations to enhance the skills and performance of their sales and service teams. With the help of the new training management capability, businesses can accurately keep a track of both; various training programs conducted and its participant’s performance. The training management tool will provide a self-learning and evaluation tool helping to expand employees’ knowledge base and sharpen their skills thereby making them more efficient and goal oriented.



The new training management solution, allows an organization to effectively conduct different kinds of trainings based on the attendees requirement like a class room, e-learning or through embedded videos. Using the smart training management tool, users can easily select attendees and send schedules to them through the email or SMS facility. Participants can enroll, accept or reject a particular training program through the system. The enhanced system also provides a detailed history of recently accessed training along with the date for quick and easy reference.



On the occasion, Dr Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “Interactive training sessions help not only the organization achieve its business objectives but also makes the employees more productive. The enhanced training management system allows an organization to systematically plan, manage and track the various trainings held in an organization. Also, once the training is completed a detailed feedback is taken from the attendees to understand their grasping of the topics that have been covered. All in all, the advanced training management tool, with its enhanced set of features leads to a boost in organizational productivity”.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



Know more about Financial CRM by Visiting to http://www.crmnext.com/solutions/finance.aspx