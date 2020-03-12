Financial Help for HVAC Investments Is Here!

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Great news: Thanks to J.R. Bolton Services, homeowners across the Greater Atlanta area can now enjoy a healthier, more comfortable home while paying for major purchases over time. This company teamed up with Wells Fargo to provide its customers special financing options with approved credit, making HVAC investments easier with monthly payments.



Time and time again, J.R. Bolton has proven its commitment to making home comfort more affordable for its customers by offering money-saving coupons and adhering to honest, fair pricing. Plus, with its low cost maintenance plan, this company makes it easier on an individual's budget to ensure their comfort system receives the air conditioning or furnace maintenance in Gwinnett County, it needs for problem-free operation.



Now, J.R. Bolton provides financial assistance to its customers for system replacements and major comfort-related problems with Wells Fargo's Carrier credit card. Issued with approved credit by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., this credit card is an easy and convenient way to pay for goods and services. Plus, Carrier cardholders can enjoy other great benefits throughout the year, including:



- Special promotional offers where available

- Revolving line of credit that you can use for future purchases

- Quick credit decision

- Convenient monthly payments

- Easy-to-use online account management and bill payment options

- And more!



Learn more about or apply for J.R. Bolton's financing here.



Contact J.R. Bolton online or call 770.268.2010 for HVAC repairs, system replacements or to schedule the AC or furnace maintenance in Fulton County that Georgia comfort systems need to keep homes comfy.



About J.R. Bolton Services

J.R. Bolton Services is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and insulation services for homes and businesses. J.R. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. Its highly trained team of professionals knows how area homes are constructed and uses its expertise to resolve even the most challenging home comfort problems. J.R. Bolton also operates Peachtree Comfort Gallery, which offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products and services.