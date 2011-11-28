Financial Institutions Increasingly Turning to Nationwide Field Services for Collection/Monitoring

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- As more businesses tighten their belt, they are looking to Nationwide Field Services to help recoup delinquent loans and monitor properties. The company provides Loan Modification Services, Skip Tracing Services and Door Knock Services among other field services for loan, banking and mortgage institutions.



According to the Federal Reserve's July 2011 G.19 report on consumer credit, total U.S. consumer debt reached $2.43 trillion as of May 2011. While the majority of consumers holding debt on accounts or properties will pay, an increasing number will default or avoid payment to owed businesses. Few if any businesses can afford to have in-house representatives to follow up on these consumers in the field, which has resulted in a spike in business for companies like Nationwide Field Services.



The company specializes in face to face contact (Door Knocks) and loan modification letter delivery for financial businesses, major banks, mortgage companies, lenders and loan servicing companies. Nationwide Field Services makes contact and generates complete information reports and photos on delinquent accounts and/or properties within 10 days of contract. “Many businesses need a real solution to servicing these types of accounts,” said a Nationwide Field Services specialist. “Our positive results help them improve the operation of their collection and inspection departments while reducing their operational costs, which has led to our growth in the industry.”



All of the company’s field services are available throughout the U.S. Among them are Door Knock Services that provides persistent face-to-face contact attempts to aggressively pursue accounts for quick resolution. A Loan Modification Service includes high-quality priority letter delivery service in addition to a custom portal for clients to monitor and control the process. Their Skip Tracing Services access the most updated technologies and methods for resolving balances, thereby allowing companies to focus on core priorities. “Skip tracing can be time and resource intensive for companies, but we are able to tap into vast resources and nationwide databases of information to locate elusive skip cases quickly and inexpensively,” said the specialist.



The company’s REO Preservation Services and Drive-by Inspection Services provide property maintenance and preservation services for vacant homes and properties. Experienced, professional inspectors provide the most comprehensive detailed inspection and evaluation reports to give companies a complete analysis of the property. For more information, please visit http://www.nationwidefieldservices.com/



About Nationwide Field Services

Nationwide Field Services provides loan modification, skip tracing, door knock, drive-by inspection and REO preservation services. The bonded and insured company works with a variety of banking, loan and mortgage institutions across the nation. Their legalized methods and procedures adhere to guidelines of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).