Financial Jobs Singapore - Reimagining the Way That Recruitment Is Handled for a New and More Challenging Era

Samsung Hub, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Change has been a constant in the financial services sector in Singapore. As a leading specialist recruiter for banking and financial services, Selby Jennings SG has been supporting individuals and organisations in this industry through change since the firm was first established in 2004. From the transformations that have resulted from innovative technology to the evolution driven by competition and the new thinking required by regulation the last decade or so has been a busy time. COVID-19 has presented another set of challenges and another swathe of change, both operationally and when it comes to hiring and financial jobs in Singapore.



Throughout the pandemic, Selby Jennings SG has been working with enterprises and people in Singapore and beyond, reimagining the way that recruitment is handled for a new and more challenging era. This has meant re-examining processes such as interviews and onboarding and looking for new approaches that are no less effective but integrate new requirements for safety and physical distance. In every situation there are opportunities, as well as disruption and risk, and Selby Jennings SG has been partnering with organisations and talented people in Singapore to help ensure that all are explored for the benefit of the industry as a whole.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings SG offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director of APAC at Selby Jennings SG. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Selby Jennings SG has more than 15 years experience with financial jobs in Singapore and works with organisations at all levels, from global brands to small, agile start-ups looking to disrupt the sector in a positive way. The firm focuses on helping solve the key challenge of talent with a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions tailored to the very specific needs of businesses within this vibrant and exciting sector. Expertise at Selby Jennings SG spans the full spectrum where financial services roles are concerned, including corporate and investment banking and private wealth management, commodities, sales and trading, quantitative analytics and insurance and actuarial.



Recognising the value of people to any organisation has led to Selby Jennings SG investing heavily in its own team. A programme of ongoing training ensures that consultants are continuously developing skills and the team works with the latest in recruitment technology. The ethos at the firm is to go above and beyond and this translates into a reimagining of existing recruitment processes and ideas, as well as providing additional services such as ensuring those in the Selby Jennings SG network are up to date on anything that could affect the future of hiring. The firm is fully committed to financial services firms in Singapore and supporting positive outcomes for all.



About Selby Jennings SG

Selby Jennings SG creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.