Some of the key players profiled in the study are: China Merchants Bank (CMB Financial Leasing Co Ltd.) (China), General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (United States), BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions (United Kingdom), Banc of America Leasing & Capital LLC (United States), Wells Fargo Equipment Finance (United States), Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (China), Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company (Japan), BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore).



Scope of the Report of Financial Leasing Services

Financial Leasing is a substitute service for financing by a licensed leasing company known as the Lessor, who purchases an asset on behalf of their customer called as Lessee, in arrival for a contractually agreed series of payments that usually contain a certain amount of interest. The lessor maintains possession of the asset through the lessee gets various benefits for the use of the asset for the duration of the lease agreement.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Capital Lease, Operating Lease, Others), Application (Personal, Commercial), Industry Verticals (Automotive, Energy, Chemical, Infrastructure (ECI), Aviation, Telecom, Media)



Opportunities:

The Rise in Consumer Awareness

Continuous technological Development



Market Trends:

Increasing Urbanization and Growing Infrastructure in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Growing Mandate from IT Firms for Getting Complete Solutions and Services

Increasing Competition in the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



