Online Financial Literacy Program Launches

Arlington Heights, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Financial Education of America, LLC announces the release of Futurebuck, an online education course designed to teach young adults about financial, credit and debt management. Through a series of ten short, interactive video modules, the program covers essential financial topics such as credit cards, student loans and budget and money management. In light of the 2008 financial crisis, increasing problems with social security and impending $1 trillion student loan bubble, financial literacy is critical for any young adult.



For a limited time, the program will be given out free of charge. To access the program without charge, the user must register for the program on the website and use coupon code “100thanks.”



“Financial literacy has always been important, but in today’s challenging financial environment, young adults need to learn life’s financial skills sooner rather than later,” said Bob Reotutar, President of Financial Education of America, LLC, creator of Futurebuck. “Young adults often go to their parents to learn about finances, but parents are often too busy. Also, many schools do not offer courses in this area. Our program is ideal for students because we teach the important lessons of financial, credit and debt management and provide young adults with the necessary financial skills that they will use for the rest of their lives.”



Futurebuck is a unique program created for young adults, by young adults. The course modules are broken down into 4-7 minute video segments so students can stop and continue the course at any time. The program also includes quizzes at the end of each module to reinforce the course’s lessons.



The program was released August 19 and reached over 30 states and four countries. In addition, Futurebuck was featured in Millionaire.com and received a positive review by Military.com.



About Financial Education of America, LLC

Financial Education of America, LLC seeks to improve financial literacy in young adults. The company created Futurebuck, a comprehensive, web-based education course that teaches in ten modules the essentials of financial, credit and debt management through a series of short, interactive videos. The company is also conducting a nationwide campaign to increase financial literacy in young adults. For more information about Futurebuck or Financial Education of America, please visit http://www.futurebuck.com.