Financial Myth Busting Radio Show with Host Dawn Bennett Interviewed David Walker, Former U.S. Comptroller General and CEO of the Comeback America Initiative

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Financial Myth Busting Radio Show with Host Dawn Bennett, CEO of Bennett Group Financial Services, LLC, now has over a year’s worth of achieved interviews for listeners free on-demand at http://www.financialmythbusting.com. Recently, on October 13, 2013, she interviewed David Walker, Former U.S. Comptroller General and CEO of the Comeback America Initiative. It’s a lively 20 minute exchange on America’s real threat, the debt, not the debt ceiling. They discussed the latest government shutdown shenanigans, how Washington is spending too much time talking about the debt ceiling (and not the debt), and why he’s still optimistic America will resolve its debt crisis.



The show airs live on http://www.WMAL.com each Sunday at 11 am EDT.



Dawn discusses educational topics and events in the financial news, along with her thoughts on the economy, financial markets, investments, and more with her live guests, who have included Rock Legend Ted Nugent, as well as Steve Forbes and Grover Norquist. Listeners can call 855-884-DAWN as well as take podcasts on the road and forums for interaction. The show is a great complement to Dawn’s monthly investing seminars that take place at Tysons Corner in McLean, VA, where she discusses investing in unsafe waters. Next one is November 14, 2013.



“We strive to provide our American listeners insight into the global world of investing, challenge Wall Street and policy makers constantly in an effort to uncover the true state of the nation and the economy,” said Ms. Bennett, who has been an investment professional for 27 years.



About Bennett Group Financial Services LLC

Bennett Group Financial Services LLC, based in Washington, D.C., is a comprehensive financial services firm committed to providing opportunities to clients’ as they seek long-term financial success. Its customized programs are designed with the potential to help grow, lower overall risk and conserve client assets by delivering a high level of personalized service and skill. For more information, call 866-286-2268 or visit http://www.bennettgroupfinancial.com.



Securities offered through Western International Securities Inc. (WIS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory service offered through Bennett Group Financial Services, LLC (BGFS), a registered investment advisor not affiliated with WIS. BGFS and WIS are separate and unaffiliated entities.