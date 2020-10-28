New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Financial Planning Software market was valued at USD 916.4 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2632.3 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 14%. The report covers different types of products which can boost up the market and the services available in this market to help the financial advisors. Financial Planning is the way of regulating how a business or an individual can afford to achieve its planned goals and objectives. Financial Planning Software is considered to assist individuals or corporations manage finances and business records and other accounting needs.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Financial Planning Software market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Financial Planning Software industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Advicent Solutions (NaviPlan), Advisor Software Inc. (Goalgami Pro), Advizr, Emoney Advisor, Envestnet, Esplanner Inc., Finpal Pty Ltd, Futurewise Technologies, Instream Solutions, Isoftware Limited, Moneytree, Moneywise Software, Oltis Software, Prevero Gmbh, PIEtech Inc. (Moneyguidepro), Rightcapital, Razor Logic Systems, SAP, Sigma Conso, Stuktur AG, Sungard Wealthstation (Fis), Wealthtrace, Welthtec, Wealthcare Capital Management (Financeware).



The Financial Planning Software industry is segmented into:



Product Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



On-Premises Financial Planning Software

Web-Based Financial Planning Software

Cloud-Based Financial planning Software



Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Financial Advice and Management

Portfolio, Accounting and Trading Management

Wealth Management

Personal Banking



End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Banks

Small and Medium Business Enterprise (SME's)

Large Business Enterprise

Personal Purpose

Others



Regional Outlook of Financial Planning Software Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Financial Planning Software market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Financial Planning Software industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Financial Planning Software industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Financial Planning Software market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Financial Planning Software industry



Radical Features of the Financial Planning Software Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Financial Planning Software market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Financial Planning Software industry.



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



