Financial Professionals Join Team Rubicon's Board of Directors

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Team Rubicon (TR) is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors. Charles Macintosh is a Managing Director within Fixed Income at Sterne Agee, a privately owned broker-dealer. He has worked on Wall Street for 13 years as a mortgage trader for Lehman Brothers, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Keegan and holds a B.A. in Economics from Middlebury College. He is a five-time USAT All-American and has competed in over 100 triathlons.



“I am honored to be a member of TR’s Board. As a New Yorker, I feel a particularly acute debt of gratitude for our veterans and am privileged to be involved with an organization that both enables veterans and provides much-needed global disaster relief service. I look forward to working closely with the TR team in the years to come as it becomes the eminent veteran service organization,” said Macintosh.



Adam Yarnold is a Managing Director at Barclays Capital, Inc. Adam served in the United States Army from 1994-1997 at 2nd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment and from 1997-2001 in the California and Oregon Army National Guard. Adam holds a BS from Stanford University and an MS from Carnegie Mellon University. "Team Rubicon helps those who need it the most. At the same time it provides a mission and an organization for our country's greatest resource - our veterans. I'm excited at the challenge of joining TR's Board," said Yarnold.



Both will bring their financial acumen and skills to the Board. "Over the last year, Charles and Adam have volunteered their time to help shape Team Rubicon's growth strategy, bringing much needed business savvy to the organization. We are thrilled that they have decided to formalize their involvement with TR." said Jake Wood, Team Rubicon's President and Co-Founder.



Macintosh and Yarnold join other members of TR’s Board of Directors, including Colonel G.I. Wilson USMC (ret); CEO of StayClassy, Scot Chisholm; Executive Director of the Veteran’s Innovation Center, Bob Verhey; and TR cofounders Jake Wood and William McNulty.



About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon (TR) unites the skills and experience of military veterans with medical professionals to rapidly deploy emergency response teams into crisis situations. TR offers veterans a chance to continue their service by helping and empowering those afflicted by disasters, and also themselves. For more about Team Rubicon, visit teamrubiconusa.org.