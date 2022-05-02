Financial Recruitment Among Sectors Fueling US Jobs Growth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- The Jobs Report delivered at the start of March 2022 showed much stronger than expected growth with 678,000 jobs added to payroll data. This was significantly above the forecast figures for the period, which were closer to 420,000. The rate of unemployment also fell at the start of the year, dropping from 4% to 3.8%, another indicator that the US employment market is doing better. Among the sectors fueling US jobs growth is financial recruitment. However, while wage growth may have soared in recent months - thanks to the pressure on businesses to fill record numbers of vacancies - the March report saw this flatline. Nevertheless, the forecast for jobs growth remains strong, including in the financial recruitment sector. Some slowing is forecast due to the war in Ukraine but, especially in the longer term, there is plenty to be positive about for anyone currently looking to enter - or move around in - the employment market.



Selby Jennings was established in 2004 and is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services industry. From financial recruitment jobs to those in roles such as sales and trading or insurance and actuarial, as well as financial technology, legal and compliance and private wealth management, the firm has a great deal of experience. Figures, such as those from the March Jobs Report, reveal just how much opportunity exists today in areas such as financial recruitment jobs and across many other sectors. Talented people can take career-defining next steps and organizations have the chance to distinguish themselves from the competition in an active market simply by the way they handle staff, from hiring onward. Selby Jennings has an extensive pool of resources to help make positive matches between firms looking for business-critical talent and those people who represent it. As well as a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals the firm has access to an extensive network of industry contacts.



A flexible and versatile team, Selby Jennings is able to design options for every hiring need thanks to a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. This has enabled the firm to work with a broad spectrum of people and businesses all over the USA. The nationwide network encompasses many different locations, from Dallas, to Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. In addition, the team in America handling financial recruitment jobs is part of a global workforce that numbers more than a thousand. Plus, Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The firm invests heavily in its own people, both for the short and the long term. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as financial recruitment jobs, there are many different roles available today, including Private Debt Associate, VP Software Engineer and Senior Private Banker.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continue to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.