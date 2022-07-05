Financial Recruitment in Demand Following COVID Restrictions Easing

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2022 -- The easing of COVID restrictions has allowed many jobs markets to rebound, as businesses look to rebuild teams that may have been decimated during the pandemic - and to bring in new skills to respond to fresh challenges. The US economy added more than 400,000 jobs in the final month of the last quarter, showing just how much demand there currently is for talented people nationwide. Financial recruitment jobs is among those areas where there has been significant recovery following the slowdown that affected almost all sectors during COVID. The net change in financial activities jobs for March this year showed an increase of more than 16,000, according to figures provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The strength of this jobs report indicates strong growth for the year ahead in areas such as financial recruitment jobs. The White House welcomed the strength of the jobs report and said that it underscores the incredible resilience of the US labor market.



With demand returning to areas such as financial recruitment jobs in this way, there are many opportunities arising for talented people keen to find a career-defining next role. Selby Jennings, established in 2004, has been the go-to for individuals focused on securing an exciting new job across many different areas of banking and financial services. The team at Selby Jennings has developed a broad spectrum of expertise over the years that includes hiring in financial technology, legal and compliance, quantitative research and trading, insurance and actuarial as well as risk management and corporate and investment banking. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, Selby Jennings provides expert support to enterprises keen to fill financial recruitment jobs and make connections with vital business-critical talent. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm is able to ensure that organizations are always able to find the talent that they need at the time when this is most crucial.



Selby Jennings has been supporting both organizations and individuals across the country for almost two decades. The firm's nationwide reach extends to major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. In addition, the team in America is supported by a global workforce that numbers more than 1,000, which is a vital network when it comes to a specialist area like financial recruitment jobs. Plus, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The combination of nationwide and global networks is as vital to the service that the firm provides as the quality of the internal team, something Selby Jennings has invested heavily in. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today, as well as financial recruitment jobs, there are many different roles available via the firm including Private Equity Senior Associate, Distressed Investment Analyst and Growth Equity Associate.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



To find out more information about financial recruitment jobs visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates