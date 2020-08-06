Financial Recruitment Jobs UK – Solving the Key Challenge of Talent During a Pandemic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Selby Jennings UK specialises in supporting businesses to make smart hiring choices and helping individuals to take that next step in an exciting and challenging career. The firm was established in 2004 and works with people and enterprises across the financial services sector in the UK, in locations including London, Birmingham and Manchester, creating a range of permanent, multi-hire and contract recruitment solutions that solve the key challenge of talent. As part of the Phaidon International group the firm is also the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies.



Financial recruitment in the UK is a thriving industry with jobs available across the sector. Selby Jennings UK has built up a database of exceptionally talented candidates over the years and works with businesses large and small to make the right connections. From agile start-ups to well known international brands there are opportunities across the financial services sector today and at a range of levels. From Senior Compliance Officer to Investment Banking Associate and Healthcare Associate the financial services sector is home to a wealth of roles, both for those seeking to work in the UK and further afield.



As a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector, Selby Jennings UK has spent more than 15 years creating opportunities to reimagine the recruitment process so that it is fit for purpose for the modern age. This has meant finding ways to streamline and, more recently, to accommodate the need for remote interviews and onboarding and the challenges of COVID-19. With exceptionally deep insight into the sector and a team of passionate, skilled consultants, the firm has been able to provide peace of mind to many – both for candidates and organisations – that the recruitment experience is in safe and expert hands.



"During uncertain times, Selby Jennings UK offers reassurance. Crises come in many different forms – financial crashes, oil gluts, and now a global pandemic". commented Luis Rolm, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings UK. He went on to say, "Yet, whatever the challenge, we remain steadfast in our service. We continue to offer guidance to clients in the finance sector and help them secure top talent."



Key to the firm's success has been creating a strong network of talented people and maintaining connections with banks, insurers, and asset managers across the sector, from London to Birmingham in the Midlands and Manchester in the north. These human resources provide Selby Jennings UK with the tools to help create positive teambuilding even in the newest of businesses. While talent remains a key challenge for the financial services sector, Selby Jennings UK is working hard to help solve this. A combination of highly trained and experienced consultants, a broad spectrum of industry contacts and an insightful and innovative approach to recruitment paves the way for positive outcomes for all.



