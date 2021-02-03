Financial Service Roles in Singapore as the Job Market Begins to Rebuild

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Like many countries across the globe 2021 and the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine brings hope for many careers in the financial and banking services. National Trades Union Congress secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said in a recent webinar, that the local and global health situation will be a big factor in determining how the economy recovers from its low base. Business and investment commitments into Singapore rose 13% last year to their highest in more than a decade. Commitments for investments in fixed assets swelled to S$17.2 billion ($13 billion) in 2020, well above a medium- to long-term goal of S$8 billion to S$10 billion, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) recently published. As the country begins to rebuild, financial services careers will once again become popular throughout the country.



Talent forms the backbone of every successful business. And in any flourishing company, securing business critical talent is paramount to its long-term achievements. Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading sector specialist in the recruitment industry, with particular focus in financial and banking services. The company's consultants have a wealth of experience and expertise and a long, rich history working throughout the financial recruitment sector in Singapore. No matter how challenging the current economic climate may be, a strong and recruitment savvy team provides resilience and direction for the future. That's why clients and individuals throughout Southeast Asia and the globe can rest assured in the knowledge that the Selby Jennings team will rise to all recruitment challenges.



The firm combines its exceptional local knowledge and insight with being part of an international network that extends to over 60 worldwide countries ensuring that their industry and market knowledge is unrivalled. Selby Jennings consultants are passionate about transforming the way that hiring is handled in the financial services sector and the firm has put training commitments in place that ensure their team are always on the ball. As leaders in the latest recruitment technology the team are able to offer a transformative approach to help ensure that they maintain the standards of excellence that have been established since the firm first began.



Their community of over 750 consultants are based internationally in 12+ offices, providing the company with a global approach to all financial careers. They provide permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to professionals within a variety of financial sectors including, risk management, sales and trading jobs, fintech and quant careers and roles within all compliance and legal divisions. Selby Jennings also promotes a recruitment beyond borders ideology, and as part of the Phaidon International Group they are the preferred recruitment partner for over 70 best-in-class financial services industries.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.