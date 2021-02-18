Financial Services and Banking Roles in Europe

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- Frankfurt has been the financial centre of Germany since the second half of the 20th century as it was before the mid-19th century. Berlin held the position during the intervening period, focusing on lending to European countries. Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris are all destinations where the majority of the financial services sectors will continue to host their European Hubs. The Eurekahedge European Hedge Fund Index (EHFI) took a dip in March last year. But, after a short space of time it managed to turn itself back around. From April 2020 overall performance began increasing and by December 2020 it had made a full recovery, peaking higher than ever before. Despite this drop in the EHFI recruitment as a whole wasn't too heavily influenced. Evidence from leading financial services recruitment firm, Selby Jennings, supports these findings.



As a company, Selby Jennings have noticed an increase in hiring at firms that invest in the following - in regard to strategies; long/short equity, distressed credit and special situations. And for event-driven sectors; technology, healthcare, and consumer industries. Furthermore, credit funds have performed extremely well, and have continued to raise new funds given the favourable market conditions, resulting in an increase in headcount across the more senior level to take advantage of their success. Selby Jennings have also noted a large number of Proprietary Power Trading opportunities across the present markets, observing that many companies are starting to expand their teams so that they can continue their successful trading in the CWE markets, such as France and Germany.



For nearly two decades, Selby Jennings consultants have worked diligently and effectively to provide organisations with peace of mind when it comes to acquiring talent within the financial services and banking industries. With a network of one million mid-to-senior practitioners covering over 60 nations and boasting a team of over 750 professionals who are all experts in their fields, you can rest assured Selby Jennings will find the best fit when it comes to placing and securing top talent. Located in 12 worldwide offices the company partners with a plethora of diverse business types, from dynamic start-ups to corporate giants, and as part of the Phaidon International Group they are proud to be the predominant recruiter of choice for over 70 world-leading companies.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



https://www.selbyjennings.de



