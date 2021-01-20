Financial Services and Investment Banking Jobs in Hong Kong – Extraordinary Opportunities Available for Economic Recovery

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- 2020 marked an eventful year which saw some of the toughest social, economical and political challenges in recent times. But as we embark upon a new year eyes are fixed on emerging markets and the Asia region looks on track to reopen. The stabilisation of markets appears to be within reach thanks to the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines alongside new leadership in the US. Forecasts indicate that at least 50% of the Asia population will have been vaccinated as we head into the second half of 2021, resulting in the reopening of borders and exciting opportunities for financial services professionals to plot their next career move. Hong Kong is a leading force in the financial services industry worldwide, therefore banks, insurers and asset managers are looking for the best minds within financial services to secure positions within the industry and to move it forward with confidence providing a long-lasting impact. Selby Jennings have over 750 employees with expertise in over 60 countries worldwide and a base of 12 office locations. Their ability to ensure confidence in their hiring procedures is one aspect of the financial services industry which Hong Kong professionals can rely on.



Selby Jennings is the leading specialist recruiter for financial services careers in Hong Kong. Their repertoire is extensive as they cover a plethora of sectors in the financial services industry with a network of one million mid-to-senior professionals who provide regular information on the current market. Selby Jennings understand the importance of hiring with confidence and pride themselves in their ability to provide peace of mind for the companies who have relied on their services for over 15 years. As part of the Phaidon International group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for over 70+ world-leading companies.



The firm offers recruitment solutions to a wide range of financial services sectors including corporate and investment banking, private wealth management, risk management, quantitative research and trading, FinTech, investment management, sales and trading and legal and compliance. There are a variety of roles available in Hong Kong for the brightest minds in the financial services industry. Banks, insurers and asset managers are actively searching for professionals to take on roles within their companies to ensure continued growth in 2021. Roles currently available through Selby Jennings include: HY credit traders, research analysts, operations managers, AML compliance managers – private wealth management, DevOps engineers, C++ options developers, sales directors and multi asset front end developers. The opportunities available also offer the chance for immense career progression. Get in touch with Selby Jennings ambitious consultants today to find out how you can make your next career move or to source talent for your company.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



