Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- Despite the pandemic Hong Kong still remains a vital hub when it comes to financial services careers. As China still has a vast shortage of executives with the specific backgrounds or experience to manage funds or run businesses for foreign firms, it has resulted in Hong Kong remaining as an important focus in terms of the mind-set of many asset managers who will want to grow their business in China. Selby Jennings work with individuals and organisations across Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui, making key connections and transforming the way that recruitment is handled within the restrictions of the new normal.



Selby Jennings partners with businesses in the financial services sector looking to navigate the current conditions and move forward positively and proactively. The firm has nearly two decades of experience when it comes to financial services careers in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui and extensive insight and knowledge with respect to both the local and global markets. As part of the Phaidon International Group, Selby Jennings is the preferred recruitment partner for 70+ world-leading companies and the firm's reach extends across more than 60 countries with over 750 team members worldwide.



As a leading specialist recruiter to the financial services sector in Hong Kong, and beyond Selby Jennings is committed to helping firms solve the number one key challenge: securing business critical talent. This means investing in people internally too. As a result, all Selby Jennings consultants are not just passionate but also knowledgeable and highly trained. The team has an abundance of experience across the sector, including careers in; risk management and corporate investment banking, FinTech, private wealth management and legal and compliance financial services roles. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions provide a long list of options - no matter what individual challenges organisations, clients and customers currently face.



Financial services jobs in Hong Kong have a lot to offer talented individuals who are keen to take the next step in a fruitful and limitless career. From traders to consultant positions there are a variety of roles available at different levels and within a broad spectrum of organisations, from small and agile start-ups to large and well-established global brands. The Selby Jennings team not only has the experience to ensure the right connections are made but has developed key networks to make this simple and straightforward, reimagining the way that hiring is handled for this sector as it looks towards prosperous and successful the future.



Current positions throughout Asia include; Analyst/Senior Analyst, Senior Light Ends Trader - Growing Trading House, Quant Developer, Senior Quant Developer



(Global Team), Trade Support - Asset Management and Associate Director Finance - Investment Bank to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



