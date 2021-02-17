Financial Services Careers in Singapore

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2021 -- As Q1 begins to unfold the outlook for the rest of 2021 brings a sense of positivity among financial services and banking institutions throughout Singapore. As leading recruitment specialists across all financial service sectors, Selby Jennings partner with many businesses who are starting to rebuild teams and recruit for positions where stability and resilience have remained steady. Furthermore, American buy-side clients, for example hedge funds and asset managers continue to storm APAC with a strong push to invest in the region's overall growth. Due to potential prosperity and resources and coupled with a more agile hiring process, Selby Jennings expect to see greater growth when it comes to local talent looking to move into these firms. As a global company, Selby Jennings are also well placed when it comes to an in-depth foresight regarding U.S. candidates looking to return to Hong Kong, Singapore or China - while American markets may suffer from instability as the new U.S. President transitions into his role and works to settle the present trade wars.



Talent forms the backbone of every successful business. And in any flourishing company, securing business critical talent is paramount to its long-term achievements. Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading sector specialist in the recruitment industry, with particular focus in financial and banking services. The company's consultants have a wealth of experience and expertise and a long, rich history working throughout the financial recruitment sector in Singapore and beyond. No matter how challenging the current economic climate may be, a strong and recruitment savvy team provides resilience and clear direction for the future. That's why clients and individuals throughout Singapore and the globe can rest assured in the knowledge that the Selby Jennings team will always rise to the challenge of securing business-critical talent.



With a network of one million mid-to-senior practitioners covering over 60 nations and boasting a team of over 750 professionals who are all experts in their fields, you can rest assured Selby Jennings will find the best fit when it comes to placing and securing top talent. Located in 12 worldwide offices the company partners with a plethora of diverse business types, from dynamic start-ups to corporate giants, and as part of the award-winning Phaidon International Group they are proud to be the predominant recruiter of choice for over 70 world-leading companies.



Selby Jennings consultants are passionate about transforming the way that hiring is handled in the financial services sector and the firm has put training commitments in place that ensure their team are always on the ball. As leaders in the latest recruitment technology the team are able to offer a transformative approach to help ensure that they maintain the standards of excellence that have been established since the firm first began. Current roles available throughout Singapore include; Senior Java DevOps, Oil Trading Operator and Steel Trading Manager, to name just a few.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about financial services recruiting firms visit



https://www.selbyjennings.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about Selby Jennings SG services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.